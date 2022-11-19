GARLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Lady Raiders of Randall won the UIL Volleyball State Championship today sweeping the Aubrey Chaparrals on Nov. 19, 2022, at the Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

The Lady Raiders carried the momentum from Saturday’s semi-finals game into this one as they finish the climb to become the 4A State Champions. Randall ends a successful season with a 40-8 record capping it off with the school’s second title in program history. This marks the seventh time the Lady Raiders appeared in the UIL State tournament, the last time they won State was in 2009.

Stats from the sweep include:

The Lady Raiders won the first set 25-16.

The Lady Raiders won the second set 25-17.

The Lady Raiders won the third set 27-25.

Photos of the Randall Lady Raiders from the 2022 4A State title game.