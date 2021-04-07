Randall Wrestling Looking for Another Historic Season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall Raiders Boys Wrestling team is one that can be described as successful in years past, and this year is not much different.

The team is lead by David Quirino Jr. who has been as Randall for 26 years, and he has accumulated a number of different championships as the head wrestling coach. Just in the past 13 years he has claimed 6 State Championships (2008, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2019, 2020).

So the dynasty looks to be continued this year, and if Randall is to claim another State Championship this season, it would make three straight, and three in the past four years.

Coach Quirino more than likely does a number of things right to have such great success, but he attributes a lot of his more recent success on the kids that he is coaching, ” We have 14 seniors,and a lot of what we have done is because of this group and their leadership that has carried us through these last four years,” said Quirino.

Randall’s next meet will be the District 3-5A Wrestling Tournament on Friday & Saturday at the Amarillo High Activity Center other schools they will see include Amarillo High, Borger, Boys Ranch, Bushland, Canyon, Caprock, Dumas, Hereford, Palo Duro, Pampa, Randall, River Road, and Tascosa.

The top 2 of each division will advance to Regional Tournament in El Paso.