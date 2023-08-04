AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall High School volleyball team is the reigning Class UIL 4A State Champions, and this season they’re looking to get back to the title game.

Head Coach Haliegh Burns is in her fifth year at the helm of Randall’s program and shared she was focused on winning another title as soon as they won the 2022 championship.

“I remember walking down the tunnel being like oh my gosh this is the craziest thing and it’s so good,” said Burns. “I loved every minute of it but having that feeling of you got to defend it. I’m thankful to be in that position to have something to come to work to every day that we get to defend, and we got to be better.”

The team had tryouts and began two days this week and wasted no time establishing a foundation of success.

“My kids are doing a really good job, as of right now handling the pressure and knowing that there’s so much work that we still have to do as a group,” said Burns. You know, winning it last year, when I think people maybe doubted us.”

Burns continued, “we had a lot up against us to come back to this year, to put in more work and to do more. To be better leaders, be better competitors and I think my girls are doing a really good job of that. They’re starting off really strong this week and showing me that they want to do it again.”

Returning for the Lady Raiders is senior outside hitter Jordyn Gove, who was named the MVP of the state tournament. With this being her final year, she’s focused on being a leader on and off the court.

“I’m just working on being consistent every day and giving my team what they need every day,” said Gove. “Sometimes that’s with my play. Sometimes that’s with my actions, but other times is with what I say, what I’m doing, where it’s mental, it’s emotional, and being there for my teammates off the court. So, when we’re on the court, the chemistry is just better.”

Junior setter Sidney Soria also returns and shared it’s easy for their team to build chemistry and know what each person needs.

“We don’t really have a lot of numbers,” said Soria. “We don’t have high numbers. So, knowing everybody and knowing their strengths and weaknesses of how to pick them up or pump them up during the game is easy because we just have to learn these 13 Girls on our team.”

As far as feeling pressure to win another state title, the team considers it a privilege.

“I just think we look at pressure as a privilege here,” said Gove. “We have a very young team coming in, but we are also very experienced, we only graduated three seniors. We have so much talent coming back to where we just have so much more to prove, and we have so much more potential to reach. Last year was just a glimpse of that.”

Coach Burns said her team has grown a lot and welcomed new faces and she’s excited to see them reach new heights them season.

“Just watching them become leaders and watching them step into their confidence as players and teammates have been really cool and accept the new girls that have walked in the gym,” said Burns. “I love watching that, we have the same team, but it’s new faces and new things. So just watching them kind of evolve as this group has been really cool.”

Both Gove and Soria shared their excited to step up as leaders and see what this year’s team will accomplish.

“I’m just looking forward to the potential our team can reach as a whole,” said Gove.” Everyone has so much more to give and we’re just working on doing that every day and being more for our team. I’m just excited to see where this team can go because we know we can get back there.”

“I want to look at these younger girls and see that we can do it again,” said Soria. “These new girls that we’re bringing in, we can do it again together and show what we learned last year, to see how we’re going to help build the legacy for the future.”

Coach Burns shared that more than anything she’s excited about the time she has with her team and the joy they bring.

“My group is really fun,” said Burns. They do a lot of weird things, and you’re going to see it, in all the interviews, they’re going to be behind me doing goofy stuff. I just have really good kids and I’m just looking forward to the several months that I get to spend with them because it’s special. I love them like my own and you spend all this time with them. You got to love them, and I enjoy being with them.”