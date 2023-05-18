Class 4A
Regional Quarterfinals
Randall (33-3) vs. Hereford (21-10-2), at Wilder Park, West Texas A&M
Game 1: Randall Wins, 1-0
Game 2: 11 a.m. Friday
Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary
by: David Davis, Clint Brakebill
Posted:
Updated:
by: David Davis, Clint Brakebill
Posted:
Updated:
Game 1: Randall Wins, 1-0
Game 2: 11 a.m. Friday
Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now