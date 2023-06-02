MIDLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall Raiders baseball team on Friday punched their ticket to the 4A UIL State Tournament for the first time since 2007.

The Raiders went into Fridays regional final series down, 1-0 to The Stephenville YellowJackets after dropping game one, 3-2. However, unlike game one on Thursday, Friday was a different story for the Raiders.

Randall may have started a bit slow offensively speaking in game two, but the Raiders defense was stout. that was due mostly to their pitcher, Duncan Bowles. As Randall gave up only one hit in the contest on their way to a 2-0 win, after Dylan Ray blasted a 2-run double in the bottom of the 6th.

Game three was very similar defensively speaking. However, Logan Tice was dealing this time. throughout the game , Tice gave up only two hits, and the team found their offensive rhythm in the 5th inning. The bats first got going with a single from Payton Bush that helped plate Carson Haffner, all before Hagen Shedd with the bases struck gold with a grand slam that put the Raiders up 5-0.

Randall would go on to take game three, 6-0 helping them advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2007.