Randall Raider Student Athletes Make College Commitments

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Some Randall Raider student athletes made college commitments this Wednesday.

Two of the three Randall Raiders making their commitments did so at the same time, in the same gym, to the same school. Both Aaron Ovalle and Kainan Thomas held their commitment party in one of the gymnasiums at Randall High School to announce they would be attending Clarendon College.

Across campus softball star Maliya Martinez held her commitment party to sign her letter of intent to Crown College in Minnesota.