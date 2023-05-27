AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Make it 32 straight wins for the Randall Raider Baseball team, as they advance to the 4A regional final, with a series sweep over Wichita Falls High School. The Raiders won game 2, 6-0.

It was a great crowd at Hodgetown, where an estimated 2,500 fans showed up, nd were treated to a brilliant effort on the mound from Senior Duncan Bowles, who is now a perfect 12-0 on the season, and he picked up his 100th strike out on the year Satruday as well.

The magic number is now 4 for the Randall Raiders to bring home the schools first ever State Baseball Championship. It sure feels like this team has the skills to do just that.

Next up is a date with Stephenville in the regional final, where the winner will advance to the state tournament in Austin.