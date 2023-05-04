AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall Raiders will be in search of a new head football coach for the 2023-2024 football season after Gaylon Selman retires.

Selman announced his retirement as the Raider’s head football coach this afternoon, after spending 23 total years with the organization and seven as the head coach.

During his seven-year tenure as head coach, the Raiders went 42-42 and made the postseason every year making it to the third round in six of those seven seasons.

According to Selman, the decision to leave the organization at this time had a large part to do with wanting to spend more time with his family.

“Being the coach of the year is awesome, but if you’re not being the father of the year and husband of the year in your own household then something is wrong, not there is anything wrong there, but that is what I want to do is be that husband and father, just the sacrifices it takes to do this job.”