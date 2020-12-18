Randall collides with Parkland in the Texas High School Playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall Raiders put on a show in their area round playoff game against the Parkland Matadors, in what was a game that came down to the wire.

The Randall Raiders are the team that in many people’s eyes are not supposed to be a threat , let alone in the playoffs, but like they have done in years past, they are proving they are a threat, and that they absolutely deserve to be in the playoffs.

On Thursday. Dec. 17, The Randall Raiders went to Odessa to take on a 7-1 Parkland team who won their district, and on paper was supposed to handle the Raiders, but things did not go the way they were supposed to for the Matadors.

The Raiders defense is wildly underrated and they, and the rest of the Raiders, showed up to give the Matadors all they could handle.

The game, according to The Randall Scoreboard on Twitter, came down to the wire. Randall Scoreboard tweeted out late in the game, Parkland scores to make it 35-29, Raiders have 0:47 left and 2 TO’S (time outs) to answer.”

Randall was able to do what was supposed to be impossible for them, they won. They drove down the field with only 47 seconds left and they scored what the Randall Scoreboard said was a “win at the buzzer with no time left”. The final in Odessa showed Randall on top, 36-35.

Randall may be counted out by others but appears to only be fueling their determination to prove people wrong, and now they will try to prove the doubters wrong next week in the regional round.