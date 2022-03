CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Both the Randall High School boys and girls bowling team and the Canyon High School boys and girls bowling team competed in the state tournament over the weekend.

Both the Randall High School bowling teams finished in the top 10 at the tournament with the girl’s team finishing in eighth place and the boy’s team finishing in fourth in the state.

The Canyon High School boy’s team placed eighth with Senior Cole White bowling his first sanctioned 300.