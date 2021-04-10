Randall Boys & Caprock Girls come away District 3-5A Champions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The District 3-5A Wrestling Meet was held in Amarillo today at the Amarillo High Activity Center, and both the girls and guys there were trying to advance to the Regional Tournament in El Paso.

To see Individiual Qualifiers for Boys click here.

To see Individiual Qualifiers for Girls click here.

Boys Team Results:

1. Randall 255.5

2. Dumas 200

3. Caprock 138.5

4. Amarillo High 108

5. Tascosa 90

6. Canyon 77

7. Bushland 45

8. Pampa 39

9. Borger 37.5

10. Hereford 27

11. Palo Duro 17

Girls Team Results:

1. Caprock 128

2. Randall 111

3. Dumas 78

4. Tascosa 72

5. Hereford 64

6. Bushland 47

7. Amarillo High 36

8. Borger 33

9. Palo Duro 26

10. Pampa 0