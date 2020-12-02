Randall Boys Basketball play in nail biter against Trinity Christian

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall Raiders Boys Basketball team were apart of a very tight game against the Trinity Christian Lions on Tuesday night.

Randall would go on to win the close match up at home, 75-74 .

Watch the highlights in the video above to get a break down of the close match up.

