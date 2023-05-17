AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The #3 ranked Randall Raider baseball team is now 32-3. The Raiders find themselves ranked amongst the best in the state after winning 28 straight games!

The Raiders will now look to keep their winning ways going this week when they face off against District 4-4A rival, Hereford in the regional quarterfinal.

Class 4A Regional Quarterfinal Details:

Randall (32-3) vs. Hereford (21-9-2), at Wilder Park, West Texas A&M University

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: 11 a.m. Friday

Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary