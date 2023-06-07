AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The UIL state baseball tournament got underway on Wednesday, and we had two area teams representing the High Plains and they were looking to punch their ticket to their classes state championship game.

However, it was not meant to be for either squad. As both The Randall Raiders and Nazareth Swifts fell in their State Semifinal games.

For Randall they had a rough start against Liberty-Eylau in the Class 4A state semifinal game at Disch Falk Field at the University of Texas in Austin. The Raiders gave up 6 runs in the 1st inning, and they never were able to escape the early deficit, as they fell, 15-5.

As for the Nazareth Swifts in 1A, their game was low scoring, and some what of a defensive battle, that saw just one run through 4 innings scored. However in the 5th, Fayetteville found their stride, thanks to the Lions’ Keagan Supak who drove a two-run single to left that helped extend the lions lead, and eventually help Fayetteville to a 4-0 victory.

