Qua Grant’s Career Night Help Buffs Advance to the Elite Eight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team is heading to the Elite Eight after defeating the Lubbock Christian Chaps, 101-92 in the NCAA South Central Regionals on Tuesday night.

The Buffs met the Chaps in Lubbock, at the Rip Griffin Center for the opportunity to advance to the Elite Eight on Tuesday. The game saw the Buffs junior guard, Qua Grant put up a career and team high, 40 points.

Grant was also 9-9 from the free throw line, and played 40 minutes. Another notable performance came from the Buffs other junior guard, Joel (Jo Jo) Murray, who finished with 24 points,7 rebounds, and 40 minutes of action.

The Buffs will now play in the Elite Eight, in Evansville, Indiana at the Ford Center with the date and time to be determined.