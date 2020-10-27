Player of the Week: Davin Lemmons, Amarillo High

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This Player of The Week is something else. Not only did this athlete earn this weekly accolade, but he also earned both Offensive and Defensive Play of the Week.

The Amarillo High Sandies started district play this last Friday night, and they dominated every aspect of the game against the Caprock Longhorns. The 57-3 Friday night win at Dick Bivins, was a great night for the Sandies, and a big part of that win was senior wideout, Davin Lemmons.

Lemmons only had two passes thrown his way on Friday night and yet he is still our myhighplains.com Player of the Week.

One of the catches Lemmons’ hauled in on Friday was an impressive toe-tapping touchdown in the corner of the endzone that was a thing to behold in its own right.

However, that pick was not enough for him, and I suppose he really had 3 receptions that night. The third one came on defense when Lemmons had a jaw-dropping pick-six, that ultimately helped him claim the accolade of Player of The Week.

Watch the video at the top of the page to see the Sandie that is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that his team succeeds.

