AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Blair Cherry Award Show was held today at the Amarillo Club on the top floor of the First Bank South West building.

The Awards have been held for around fifty years, and the award always goes to a top college football athlete who graduated from one of the Amarillo ISD’s schools.

This years nominee’s were Tyjah DeLeon from Caprock, Micah Wesley from Palo Duro, Joseph Plunk from Tascosa High School, and Peyton Stafford from Amarillo High.

The years winner, who played at Ouachita Baptist University, was Peyton Stafford.

Stafford voiced his feeling after winning the award saying, “It means the world to me. It’s such an honor to to be recognized like this. I mean, I can’t even tell you how much I appreciate it. I come from humble beginnings. I was a walk on in college, you know, and, and I kind of earned my way. But, it’s all because of the people in the support system I had around me. My coaches all the way from Amarillo High to through college, my family, so I’m just thankful for them.”