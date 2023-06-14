AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ziggy Hood was recognized for his many accomplishments at the city council meeting on Tuesday by receiving the key to the city.

“It was great just to have my family there and be able to share that moment with them you know,” said Hood, who serves as a Biology Teacher and coach for the defensive line at his high school alma mater, Palo Duro High School. “The hard work and everything they put into me installed on me to get me to that point.”

Ziggy accomplishments during his football career include 231 tackles, 14 sacks,11 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and five fumble recoveries. He also appeared in Super Bowl 45 against the Green Bay Packers, where he had a crucial sack on Aaron Rodgers.

Hood gave his family all of the credit for everything they did for him.

Like his dad Charles, who he said never missed a game or a practice, and his mother Nellie, who he said, helped immensely with his two sons while he traveled during his NFL days.

“Man it’s an honor man, I mean it’s the trials and tribulations I went through just to get to this point and I can’t be more happy about it,” Hood said.

Now, he wants to make just as big of an impact off the field.

In 2021, he returned to Amarillo to teach biology and coach the defensive line for PD.

“Well right now we’re gonna take it day by day, but we got football practice come Monday so I’m gonna have to be ready,” Hood noted.

But make no mistake about it, he and the PD coaching staff want these young men to be more than just great football players, they’re giving them the keys to life to be great people and citizens.

“Take it to the next level and next step and bring more pride to the north side. Put PD right back on the map,” Hood concluded.