PANHANDLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains has seen its fair share of amazingly successful high school athletic programs, and this track season has seen one of those programs continue to add to their already historic tradition.

Of course, by the title you may have already figured out that the track program being referenced is that of Panhandle High School’s.

The school has a long tradition of cleaning up on the track that dates back to what I believe is 1948, which is when I believe the school first began what is now known as the ‘Panhandle Relays’.

From there the history and overall success for the Panthers and Panther-Ettes track programs has only blossomed into something that is truly remarkable.

The girls program picked up a state tile in 1967, and came close to another in 2013 when they finished as runner ups in Austin, before ultimately picking up another following a Regional championship just last year.

As for the boys program, they picked up a state title back in 1984, but have kept their program strong picking up numerous regional championships along the way, like the stretch they had from 2012-2014 when they picked up three straight regional championships. And like the Ettes last year, the Panthers also picked up another Regional championship.

The 2022 Regional Track meet was no different for the two programs as far as success goes, because for the second year in row the Panthers and Pantherettes managed to take home another team championship.

As far as looking ahead at the State meet goes, the 2A side of things will begin on May 13th in Austin at Mike A. Myers Stadium, where the Pantherettes will be looking for it’s second straight state title, while the boys will be looking to pick up it’s first team title since 1984.