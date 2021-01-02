Panhandle travels to Vega for non-district basketball game

VEGA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Panthers guys basketball team traveled to Vega to take on the Longhorns on Saturday for a non-district game.
The game was tightly contested in the first period, but The Panhandle Panthers (6-2) wound up defeating the Vega Longhorns (1-4), 71-56.
Watch highlights from the Panhandle and Vega game above.
