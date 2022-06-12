COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 HONOREES:

2022 PSHOF inductees:

193rd inductee: Elmer Tarbox, Higgins/Texas Tech

194th inductee: Steve McFarland, Amarillo/University of Miami

195th inductee: Becky Boxwell McIlraith, Amarillo High School/Texas Tech

196th inductee: Wayne Kreis, Pampa High School/TCU

Coaches of the Year

Baseball:

Cory Hamilton, Randall High School

Basketball:

Boston Hudson, Clarendon High School

Cross Country: Chris Sumrall, Wellington High School

Football: Matt Lovorn, Stratford High School

Golf: Axel Ochoa, West Texas A&M

Soccer: Hugo Aguillon, Pampa High School

Softball: Scott Tankersley, Bushland High School

Tennis: Koby Otto, Amarillo High School

Track: Matt Stewart, West Texas A&M

Volleyball: Kendra Potts, West Texas A&M

Wrestling: Chris Allen, Caprock High School



Athletes of the Year

Baseball: Adam Becker, West Texas A&M

Basketball: Brendan Hausen, Amarillo High School

Cross Country: Cameron McConnell, Randall High School

Football: Cody Rinne, Stratford High School

Golf: Eemeli Jarniven, West Texas A&M

Soccer: Jaime Carrillo, Palo Duro High School

Softball: Berkley Bradley, Canyon High School

Tennis: Eleanor Archer, Amarillo High School

Track (co): Macklynn Land, Panhandle High School

Brenen Thompson, Spearman High School

Volleyball: Chandler Vogel, West Texas A&M

Wrestling: Tatiana Garcia, Caprock High School



Special Achievement Awards

Zayda Swoopes, West Texas A&M track and field athlete

Tyler Goodwin, Nazareth High School baseball coach

Jason Culpepper, 500th volleyball win, Bushland High School

Bob Schneider, Canyon/WTAMU, Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee

Bailey Maupin, Gruver basketball player named TABC girls player of the year



Super Team Award

Unbeaten Gruver girls basketball team, Class 2A state champions



Big Play Award

LaMarcus Peniger, Clarendon High School, 41 points in 2A state championship game, 33 in the second half, to lead Broncos to title



Dick Risenhoover Award

Tucker Davidson, Tascosa High School/Atlanta Braves



Dee Henry Inspiration Award

Camryn Armes, Gruver High School