Panhandle senior Paityn Green signs with Lubbock Christian Track & Field

Speech Therapists are used to going into homes or schools and working with their patients one on one. However during this social distancing period they have had to alter the way they do things.

They are using technology to interact with the kids in need of therapy. On a daily basis speech language pathologist from Therapy 2000 Alicia Hill will work with kids of all ages, with a wide variety of needs. Some of which are listed on their website T2000.com