Panhandle, Nazareth, and Claude girl’s basketball all punch their tickets to the Regional Finals; Boy’s regional quarterfinals round-up

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles in conjunction with the Arizona Diamondbacks announced that two-time Minor League Manager of the Year Shawn Roof will lead Amarillo on the field for the 2021 season and become the second manager in Sod Poodles franchise history. Accompanying Roof will be pitching coach and former Cy Young winner Doug Drabek, hitting coach, Travis Denker, coach Carlos Mesa, athletic trainer Joe Rosauer, and strength & conditioning coach Derek Clovis.

Roof, 36, returns for his fourth season in the D-backs organization as team manager and first season managing at the Double-A level. The 2021 season will be Roof’s seventh overall season as a coach in professional baseball.