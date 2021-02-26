Panhandle, Nazareth, and Claude girl’s basketball all punch their tickets to the Regional Finals; Boy’s regional quarterfinals round-up

Girl’s High School basketball teams from the high plains went three for three on Friday. Canyon girls will be in action on Saturday, as will the Wellington lady Skyrockets. Here on the highlights and scores from tonight’s games.

Girl’s Regional Semifinals

Class 2A Panhandle 70, New Home 43

Class 1A Claude 42, Sands 31

Nazareth 52, Whiteface 31

Boy’s Regional Quarterfinals

Class 5A

Amarillo 64, EP Andress 34

Class 4A

Estacado 50, Canyon 46

Class 3A

Abernathy 58, Childress 47

Shallowater 51, Dimmitt 28

Class 2A

Panhandle 41, Wheeler 35

Clarendon 62, Floydada 52

Class 1A

Nazareth 52, Wildorado 39

Texline 84, Springlake-Earth 51

