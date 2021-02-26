Panhandle, Nazareth, and Claude girl’s basketball all punch their tickets to the Regional Finals; Boy’s regional quarterfinals round-up

Girl’s High School basketball teams from the high plains went three for three on Friday. Canyon girls will be in action on Saturday, as will the Wellington lady Skyrockets. Here on the highlights and scores from tonight’s games.
Girl’s Regional Semifinals
Class 2A Panhandle 70, New Home 43
Class 1A Claude 42, Sands 31
Nazareth 52, Whiteface 31
Boy’s Regional Quarterfinals
Class 5A
Amarillo 64, EP Andress 34
Class 4A
Estacado 50, Canyon 46
Class 3A
Abernathy 58, Childress 47
Shallowater 51, Dimmitt 28
Class 2A
Panhandle 41, Wheeler 35
Clarendon 62, Floydada 52
Class 1A
Nazareth 52, Wildorado 39
Texline 84, Springlake-Earth 51