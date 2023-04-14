(Editor’s Note: The above video is a recap of previous coverage.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Three months after becoming the first Palo Duro Don Diamond Dancer to represent the high school as an All-State Dancer at the Texas Dance Educators Association Convention, senior Liliana Sanchez signed her collegiate letter of intent on Friday.

As noted by an announcement from Amarillo Independent School District, Sanchez signed her letter of intent to dance with the Odessa College Blues Dance Team, a commitment for which she is receiving a full scholarship.

The full scholarship and upcoming dance team tenure, as noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, comes after Sanchez initially joined the Palo Duro Don Diamond Dancers after trying out on a whim. Her hard work and hours of practice, as noted by Coach Erik Prosper at the time, led to her to blossoming both in her discipline and as a person.

The Odessa College Blues Dance Team, as recorded by the college and on their social media, stands as back-to-back National Dance Alliance National Junior College Hip Hop Champions as of April 2023.