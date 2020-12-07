Palo Duro Don head football coach resigns

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Independent School District said they accepted the resignation of Palo Duro head football coach, Chris Fisher, on Monday.

According to AISD the resignation will not become effective until the end of the school year. AISD said after program evaluations were completed, it was mutually agreeable that a football program change would be made.

AISD Athletic Director, Brad Thiessen said, “He has been good for Palo Duro High School and the whole PD community. We just both felt it was time move in a new direction of leadership. we greatly appreciate the service he has given to AISD and Palo Duro the past 5 years and wish the very best for him and his family.”