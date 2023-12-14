The Palo Duro boys’ basketball team has been making a statement this season, securing impressive wins, including a recent victory against Randall on the road. Despite the departure of longtime head coach Jeff Evans and the arrival of new head coach Marques Loftis, the team has continued its success.

“I’ve learned a ton about myself, about this team. We’ve got a lot accomplished so far, we’re not satisfied, but I just try to follow in coach Evan’s footsteps and just try to get better every day,” said Loftis, reflecting on his first year leading his alma mater.

Tuesday’s win marked the second time the Dons defeated the Raiders, a team considered one of the best in 4A and the state. Leading up to this victory, Palo Duro has displayed dominance in several matchups. Loftis mentioned, “I think it’s something about when we play in town teams. They seem to want to show that they’re the best team around, so I get nervous but then again, my stomach settles once the game starts.”

Junior Victor Juarez shared, “When we play good teams everybody doubts us, so that gives us energy to go show them what we have and what we got and all the talent we have so we can surprise people and have them stop doubting us.”

As the spotlight turns toward Palo Duro’s performance in the rest of the season, the team aims to maintain their tight-knit bond and continue building on the brotherhood they’ve established.

“We’re a team, but even outside of the game of basketball, we’re a family. So, we all love and care about each other on and off the court,” said senior Eli Igiranez, emphasizing the unity within the team.

Next up, the Dons will host Childress for their upcoming matchup on Friday, presenting another opportunity to showcase their talent and teamwork.