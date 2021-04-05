Palo Duro Boys & Amarillo High Girls Soccer gear up for Regional Semifinal playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced it will be hosting public auditions for National Anthem performances for the 2021 season on Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at HODGETOWN. Soloists, duets, and trios are invited to audition "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America" for a chance to perform during the 2021 season.

According to the announcement, two winning participants will be determined by a panel of guest judges and will be given an opportunity to perform on either Opening Night or Independence Day (July 4). Many other individuals will be given opportunities to perform on additional game dates during the season. All participants will be contacted following the event.