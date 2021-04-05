Palo Duro Boys & Amarillo High Girls Soccer gear up for Regional Semifinal playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Both the Amarillo High School girls and the Palo Duro Boys soccer teams are still alive in the Texas UIL Playoffs.
Both teams will play Tuesday in their Regional Semifinals games in hopes to advance to the Regional Finals. You can view details for both teams next games below.
5A Girls Soccer Regional Semifinals:
Amarillo High Girls (visitor) vs. Burleson Centennial @ Memorial Stadium-Wichita Falls, TX
Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 @ 6:30 pm.
5A Boys Soccer Regional Semifinals:
Palo Duro Boys (visitor) vs. Colleyville Heritage @ Hugh Sandifer Stadium-Abilene, TX
Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 @ 6:00 pm.
