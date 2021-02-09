Palo Duro Basketball Shocks Amarillo High at Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Palo Duro Dons stepped up in what was a huge win on Tuesday, over the Amarillo High Sandies.

The Dons hosted The Amarillo High Sandies on Tuesday, Feb. 9 in what was a very important game for the Dons. Palo Duro was barely holding on to their playoff lives heading into the game.

The Dons were tied with the Plainview Bulldogs, sitting in 4th place in District 3-5A, with a 3-5 record.

However, with their backs up against the wall, The Dons rose to the occasion. Leading the way was, junior guard, Paetyn Walker, who had a team high 19 points in the 64-61 win over the Sandies.

Not far behind, was Senior guard, Jelani Mohamed, who finished with 15 total points.

The Dons will be in action again on Friday, Feb. 12 in Plainview against the Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. The winner of the game, is guaranteed a playoff spot.

You can watch highlights from the Dons shocking, and inspired upset win over the Sandies, at the top of this story.