Pair of district openers for Thursday night football

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There was some district action tonight in the Texas Panhandle, one game saw two undefeated teams face off.

In District 3-4A, we had the Pampa Harvesters who traveled to Canyon, Texas to take on the Canyon Eagles at Happy State Bank Stadium, in what was a defensive struggle!

For district 2-5A, the Palo Duro Dons hosted the Tascosa Rebels at Dick Bivins Stadium. This one was a little more lopsided. Tascosa’s Playmakers showed up yet again, for their fourth game of the season.

In other scores, Lubbock Estacado hosted the Perryton Rangers for what was the Rangers 7th game of the season. Perryton was feeling hot coming off of 2 straight wins, and they put up a fight against the Matadors, but it was not quite enough.

In 6 man action, we saw the Darrouzett Longhorns travel to Follett to take on the Panthers in what was a one-sided affair.

Scores:

District 3-4A Div. I

Pampa vs. Canyon

7-21 Final

District 2-5A Div. I

Tascosa vs. Palo Duro

50-12 Final

District 2-4A Div. II

Perryton vs. Lubbock Estacado

20-26 Final

Region 2-1A Div. I

Darrouzett vs. Follett

0-68

More from MyHighPlains.com: