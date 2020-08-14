No spots given: Borger Football runs in the family for the Toliver’s

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Football runs deep for the Borger Bulldogs, and for Head coach Duane Toliver and his son Tray, it runs through their veins.

Tray Toliver is a Sophomore Quarterback, looking to earn a Varsity spot on his dad’s football team. One would think with your dad as the head coach it would be an easy task, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for Tray.

Coach Toliver said coaching Tray has been a dream of his since he was born, but Tray will have to earn his way onto the team like everybody else.

Borger’s varsity football team already has a starting, All-District, Quarterback in Camden Hernandez. Coach Toliver made that clear when he said his son would have to earn the job.

While the father-son duo get along on and off the field, both seem to understand that football is business. Tray even joked that his father at times can be a “hater”, while Coach Toliver said, “It’s kinda tough being the coach’s kid because you can never do anything right.”

While the task ahead of Tray may be tough, he seems ready. Coach Tolliver said unless Tray is starting he won’t be on Varsity.

However, Coach Toliver did add that his son Tray could start in another role on varsity if the work put in by his son is there. Something Tray welcomed, “Anywhere they need me I’ll play. Doesn’t matter, regardless,” said Tray.

