No room to breathe: Tascosa plays in tight area round playoff game

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tascosa Rebels were in Wichita Falls Saturday night for their area round playoff game that ended up coming down to the wire.

Tascosa battled a 5-4 Mansfield Summit team in Wichita Falls, at 5 p.m. Saturday evening. The game saw Tascosa fall behind early, 21-7. However, the Rebels were able to rally, and eventually, claim the lead.

The second half lead would unfortunately not last though. In the final seconds of the game, Mansfield Summit’s kicker, Keaton Foster knocked down a game winning field goal to make the final, 31-28, securing a win for his Jaguars, while also ending the Rebels season.