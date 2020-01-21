New facilities at Kimbrough Memorial Stadium to give better game-day experience

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For those that attended football games at Kimbrough Memorial Stadium last season, you may have noticed a couple of changes including a brand new video scoreboard and lights, among others.

“Our fans were just thrilled with the new video board and the lighting at Kimbrough, it just made a tremendous difference. If you’ve been out there for years, it’s sort of been a little dark and the whole game-day experience was just really ten to one better than in the past,” said Toby Tucker, Canyon ISD Athletic Director.

But the school district isn’t done just yet, construction will soon begin on a new field house, concession stand and restroom facility in the south end zone area.

The new field house will be able to accommodate four separate teams.

“We’ve only had two in the past, now we’ll be able to have four. So if we’re hosting a doubleheader or a big playoff game, it’s just going to make a better experience for our visiting teams and teams from around the panhandle as they come to Kimbrough,” said Tucker.

The restroom and concession stand will address the need of easier access.

“The concession stand and restroom will be on the mezzanine level, so once they’re on the mezzanine level, they’ll be able to go back and forth between the concession stands and restrooms without going up and down a flight of stairs,” said Heather Wilson, Canyon ISD Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations.

Tucker says that it’s all meant to bring a better game-day like experience for both players and fans.

“We always say, it’s really the stadium of the panhandle. We have so many people that come through our community to play at our stadium so we’re excited about that. I just think it means the world to people. It’s a very important part of Canyon and Canyon ISD,” said Tucker.

Tucker says he expects construction to be completed on the new facilities by the beginning of the next football season.

