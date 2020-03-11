NCAA DII South Central Regional Championship game hosted at WT to be closed to general public

FILE – In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice at the NCAA tournament college basketball in Pittsburgh. The NCAA Board of Governors took the first step Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, toward allowing athletes to cash in on their fame, voting unanimously to clear the way for the amateur athletes to “benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness.” (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Division II Men’s Basketball South Central Regional Championship that is being held at West Texas A&M University will be closed to the general public. This comes after the NCAA made its announcement that all upcoming championships would be closed to the general public due to the continued national spread of COVID-19.

“This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed,” said Mark Emmert, NCAA President.

The South Central Championship will be played as scheduled March 14 – 17. All games will be broadcast free and live on GoBuffsGo.com.

West Texas A&M will open its 2020 tournament against Colorado Mesa at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

WT said refunds for advance purchase tickets purchased by credit card will be completed no later than March 24.

If anyone has questions regarding a refund, they are asked to send an email to ticketoffice@wtamu.edu.

More from MyHighPlains.com: