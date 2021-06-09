Nazareth’s Historic Baseball Season Comes to an End

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Nazareth Swifts historic 2021 season came to an end on Wednesday in the 1A State Semifinal’s at the hands of Fayetteville, 4-0.

Even with the loss to Fayettville, this season was the first time in Swifts history that they reached the State Tournament.

All in all, it was a great season for the Swifts, who finish their season at 22-4.

Watch some of the games highlights in the video at the top of the web story.