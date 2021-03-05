Nazareth Swiftettes Advance to Fifth Straight State Championship

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Nazareth Swiftettes defeated the Westbrook Wildcats on Friday to advance to their fifth straight State-Title game.

The 26-4 Swiftettes met the 26-5 Wildcats in Wolfforth, Texas on Friday at Frenship High School.

The game was pretty much a one sided affair from the start of the game. The Siwftettes jumped up to an 11-4 lead in the 1st period and continued to pour it on. They also kept their defense strong through out the game, allowing only 17 points in the 48-17 victory.

Nazareth will will be looking to add their 25th state title in program history, and a fifth straight championship this next week when they face off against Dodd City in the state championship on Wednesday at the Alamodome, in San Antonio. The game is scheduled for tip off at 10 a.m.

It should be noted that this will be Dodd City’s fourth time in five years that they will see the Swiftettes; and they will no doubt be looking for redemption as they have dropped the last three match ups.