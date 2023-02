AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The boys high school basketball playoffs continued tonight in Region I where the Regional Quarterfinal round tipped off at Vega High School where the #5 Texline Tornadoes clashed with The #6 Nazareth Swifts.

The anticipated matchup saw the Nazareth swifts knock off the Tornadoes, 42-37. With the win, the Swifts now advance to the UIL Region I Tournament.