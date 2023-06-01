NAZARETH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The Nazareth Swifts are preparing for their third consecutive state championship appearance.

The 18-4 Swifts punched their ticket to the championship after defeating May. At the helm of the Nazareths program is Tyler Goodwin, who led the Swifts to the championship final against D’Hanis last season. Ultimately, Nazareth came up short in the championship but has used that loss as a lesson.

“It’s going to have an impact on their mindset going into it and it’s had an impact in every game we’ve played,” said Goodwin. “The leadership you know, I’m starting with seven seniors on the field and all seven of them have played in Round Rock. If you have the opportunity to do that, you’re pretty fortunate.”

Now that school is out for the summer the team has been able to primarily focus on baseball. Throughout the week Nazareth has focused on the mental aspect of the game, being consistent in everything they do and going lighter on the physical aspect of the game.

“Something that we’ve talked about a lot over this playoff run is the mental aspect of the game,” explained Goodwin. “Baseball is such a mentally heavy game that I think at this point that kind of carries you a little further if you can be mentally focused all the time. That’s kind of where we’re at, not a whole lot to change in practice-wise, but shorten them up just a little bit.”

The Swifts have taken pride in consistently being a contender for the state title over the past three years. This year seven seniors have championship experience heading into the game and have stepped up as leaders and played a vital role in the team’s success.

“We’ve really taken pride in that leadership factor and I think everybody kind of knows where their role is on the field and on the team,” said Goodwin. “We’ve done a really good job of supporting each other in those roles. “When you find a group of guys that can do something like that, you’re going to have a special team and we’ve been fortunate enough to have that for a few years.”

Nazareth lost just four games this season and with each loss came a lesson.

“I truly believe in every one of our losses we’ve had this year we’ve learned something from and that goes to that leadership,” said Goodwin. “It’s easy to lose a game and feel sorry for yourself, but we lose the game and it’s time to go talk about it and figure out what we did wrong.”

Goodwin shared their last two playoff series against Claude and May weren’t easy but the seniors stepped up and never gave up.

“We’ve had a lot of things not go our way and it’s very easy to shut down and quit and that that was never an option because it was instilled in those guys and the younger guys through the older guys that that wasn’t an option,” said Goodwin. “We don’t know how to quit and that’s a good thing to have.”

Goodwin shared he’s proud to be Nazareth’s coach and that not many people understand the challenge it takes to have the success the team has had.

“These guys they go to work every day, and it’s not handed to them by any means at all,” said Goodwin. “I can promise you that that the work these guys put in every day, me and my assistant coach, we go to work.”

Goodwin continued, “There are no days off, and just extremely proud of the adversity that we’ve had this year, how we’ve handled it, and the success that we’re having right now.”

Nazareth will face Kennard in the semifinals at Dell Diamond in Roundrock on June 7. The first pitch is scheduled for 9 a.m.

The 1A championship will take place on June 8, at 9 a.m.

The full schedule for the tournament as well as how to purchase tickets can be found online. The games will also be streamed through the National Federation of State High School Associations.