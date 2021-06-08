Severe Weather Tools

Nazareth Baseball Gears Up For State Semifinal

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Nazareth Swifts electric play this season has them playing in the Class 1A State Semifinal against Fayetteville on Wednesday.

The Swifts dominant play has them wielding a 22-3 record, and looking for a State Championship.

Their head coach, Steven Moore, seemed to point toward his team leaders as the reason for their success.

See more in the video at the top of the web story.

