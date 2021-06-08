Nazareth Baseball Gears Up For State Semifinal

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Nazareth Swifts electric play this season has them playing in the Class 1A State Semifinal against Fayetteville on Wednesday.

The Swifts dominant play has them wielding a 22-3 record, and looking for a State Championship.

Their head coach, Steven Moore, seemed to point toward his team leaders as the reason for their success.

