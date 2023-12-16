AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lubbock Monterey’s junior point guard Aaliyah Chavez currently leads the nation in scoring average, total field goals, and three-pointers made.

The five-star, two-time reigning player of the year, is the 2025 Latina Girls Athlete of the Year and is also the number-one-ranked women’s basketball recruit in the class of 2025 according to ESPN and she resides on the High Plains.

According to the Max Preps website, The Lady Plainsmen guard scores a whopping 38 points per game and leads the nation in total field goals with 250 and three-pointers made with 100.

Chavez’s highest-scoring game this year broke the school record scoring 57 points; she shot 70% from the field in that game, this was one of her two 50-point games this season. This season she also scored 40 points or more six times and 30 points or more eight times.

Before this season, she listed her top 10 potential schools which included Texas Tech, Arizona, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Southern California, Tennessee, Texas, and UCLA.