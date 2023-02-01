AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Across the nation, colleges have begun their 2023 recruiting cycles and the Texas Panhandle has a fair number of college prospects who are getting signed.

Three players from Palo Duro High School were signed to West Texas A&M University:

Perrion Ware;

Triston Moore;

Kameron Brown

River Road High School seniors signed to three different colleges:

Wayland Baptist signed Davian Perkins and Jordan Avina;

Drake Kilman signed with Southern Nazarene;

Rylee Kunkel signed with Clarendon College.

Canadian High School senior Corbin Throgmorton signed with Colorado Mesa.

Randall High School senior Bryce Melton signed with Eastern New Mexico University.

Panhandle High School seniors signed with multiple colleges as listed:

Landyn Hack signed with West Texas A&M University

Cooper Neil signed with Northwest Oklahoma State

Grace Sims signed with Hardin-Simmons University.

Muleshoe High School senior Davian McMullen signed with Eastern New Mexico University.

Randall High School baseball players signed to multiple colleges: Amarillo College signed Duncan Bowles, Payton Bush, and AJ Lucero;

Seward College signed Kaden Juarez and Mason Gilbert;

Kole Dudding signed with Oral Roberts University.

Shamrock High School senior Caden Peevey signed with Oklahoma Baptist.

Booker High School senior Leo Baunelos signed with Colorado Mesa.

Tascosa High School seniors signed to two different colleges: Micah Lewis signed with Eastern New Mexico University;

Kemauri Pinkard signed with Eastern New Mexico University;

Walker Norvell signed with Eastern New Mexico University;

Brenyn Barnes signed with McPherson College;

Devayne Johnson signed with McPherson College

Borger High School seniors signed as followed:

Dylan McWhorter signed with Southern Nazarene;

Trey Dickson signed with McPherson College.

Amarillo High School seniors: Cooper Ivey and Cohen Berry signed with Hardin-Simmons University;

Jacob Greeson signed with Eastern New Mexico University;

Connor Marricle signed with West Texas A&M University.

Canyon High School senior Javin Cash signed with West Texas A&M University.

West Plains High School senior Trae Ferrill signed with Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

Farwell High School’s Gibby Husted signed with West Texas A&M University and Zach Crisp signed with Hardin-Simmons University.