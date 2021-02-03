National Signing Day on The High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was National Signing Day, and there were plenty of high school athletes on the High Plains who signed their National Letter of Intent.
Tascosa
Darius Sanders, Incarnate Word
Amarillo High
Davin Lemmons, Stephen F. Austin
Randall
Braden Beck, Stephen F. Austin
Ollie Swope, ENMU
Kaden Thurman, ENMU
Ryan Barnett, ENMU
Carson Ozbun, Hardin-Simmons
Canyon
Gage Cassles, Stephen F. Austin
Jett Meet, Stephen F. Austin
Rafe Butcher, WTAMU
Dumas
Cade Cox, WTAMU
Ahlee Yart, WTAMU
Christian Carrera, Emporia State
Borger
Hunter Wilkinson, WTAMU
Alex Clements, Wayland Baptist
Canadian
Joshua Culwell, WTAMU
Reagan Cochran, WTAMU
River Road
Lance Welps, WTAMU
Creed Johnson, Sterling College
Izzy Carrillo, UT Dallas (basketball)
Bushland
Brody Sutterfield, WTAMU
Jaylin Marshall, ENMU
Eddie Moore, Fort Hays State
Kinley Rudder, WTAMU (volleyball)
Panhandle
Wesley Jones, UTPB
Zion Mercer, SWOSU
Wheeler
Hesston Marshall, WTAMU
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick laid to rest
- Kansas lawmakers push for more answers on fraud, oversight with state’s department of labor
- Buccaneers fan raises team flag at summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro, dad says son ‘had no idea’ photo went viral
- Arkansas teen beats COVID-19, months later still suffering after effects
- House Republicans vote to retain Rep. Liz Cheney as No. 3 leader