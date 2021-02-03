National Signing Day on The High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was National Signing Day, and there were plenty of high school athletes on the High Plains who signed their National Letter of Intent.

Tascosa
Darius Sanders, Incarnate Word

Amarillo High 
Davin Lemmons, Stephen F. Austin 

Randall
Braden Beck, Stephen F. Austin 
Ollie Swope, ENMU
Kaden Thurman, ENMU
Ryan Barnett, ENMU
Carson Ozbun, Hardin-Simmons

Canyon
Gage Cassles, Stephen F. Austin
Jett Meet, Stephen F. Austin
Rafe Butcher, WTAMU 

Dumas
Cade Cox, WTAMU
Ahlee Yart, WTAMU
Christian Carrera, Emporia State

Borger
Hunter Wilkinson, WTAMU
Alex Clements, Wayland Baptist 

Canadian
Joshua Culwell, WTAMU
Reagan Cochran, WTAMU

River Road
Lance Welps, WTAMU
Creed Johnson, Sterling College
Izzy Carrillo, UT Dallas (basketball)

Bushland
Brody Sutterfield, WTAMU
Jaylin Marshall, ENMU
Eddie Moore, Fort Hays State
Kinley Rudder, WTAMU (volleyball)

Panhandle
Wesley Jones, UTPB
Zion Mercer, SWOSU

Wheeler
Hesston Marshall, WTAMU

