AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The first National Signing Day for the class of 2023 fell on Wednesday and we had a few area guys signing their National Letters of Intent.
Tascosa High School Student Athletes:
Tayden Barnes – 5’10” 185lb (Running Back) Signed with New Mexico State University.
Avion Carter – 6’4″ 264lb (Defensive lineman) Signed with TCU.
Amarillo High School Student Athletes:
Mason Graham – 6’5″ 225lb (Quarterback) Signed with New Mexico State University.
Jameson Garcia – 6’1″ 190lb (Wide Receiver) Signed with The University of Incarnate Word.
Lubbock-Cooper School Student Athlete(s):
Kaden Carr – 6’5″ 320lb (Offensive Tackle) Signed with Texas tech University.