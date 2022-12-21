AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The first National Signing Day for the class of 2023 fell on Wednesday and we had a few area guys signing their National Letters of Intent.

Tascosa High School Student Athletes:

Tayden Barnes – 5’10” 185lb (Running Back) Signed with New Mexico State University.

Avion Carter – 6’4″ 264lb (Defensive lineman) Signed with TCU.

Amarillo High School Student Athletes:

Mason Graham – 6’5″ 225lb (Quarterback) Signed with New Mexico State University.

Jameson Garcia – 6’1″ 190lb (Wide Receiver) Signed with The University of Incarnate Word.

Lubbock-Cooper School Student Athlete(s):

Kaden Carr – 6’5″ 320lb (Offensive Tackle) Signed with Texas tech University.