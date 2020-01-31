Memphis ISD in the running for $100,000 locker room makeover

MEMPHIS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Extreme makeover, locker room edition could soon be coming to a school here on the High Plains.

“Memphis, Texas, small Memphis, Texas is making some noise right now,” said Kevin Alexander, Memphis Head Boys Basketball Coach.

A dream could soon become a reality for the Memphis athletic department, thanks to a locker room makeover contest.

It all started with a video submission and an optimistic attitude.

“We entered it thinking, the worst we can get is a no. Next thing you know we’re top five in the nation. Now we’re just working for votes,” said David Jurado, Memphis ISD Athletic Director.

The locker room makeover would be worth $100,000, which Alexander said is much needed.

“I just think we really need it, to be honest. I know the other schools need it, but the fact that the field house has been there since the 30s and hasn’t been upgraded, just added on. It’s falling apart. You see our field house and you see other people’s field houses, ours is just in terrible condition,” said Alexander.

That could bring a boost to not only the players but to the city of Memphis as well.

“The community has been loving it, everybody in the community, the surrounding communities. I’ve got people that didn’t go to school here has reached out to me, talking about it. They’re all excited. If everybody around is getting excited, the kids can’t hold it in, they’re excited,” said Jurado.

“I just think that these kids would have something to look forward to. When they walk over there and they walk into that room. It’s just going to be eye-opening,” said Alexander.

When asked what they though their chances were of actually winning the contest, their reply was like they were going into a game.

“Why not us, why can’t we win? We’re kind of taking that mentality. We’re in the top five. There’s four people to beat out. So why not us? We’re going to try everything we can to win this thing,” said Jurado.

To vote for Memphis and to check out their submission video, click here: https://www.hollman.com/hollmanhelps/

