Max Maxfield wins Blair Cherry Award

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Blair Cherry Award Show was held today at the Amarillo Club on the top floor of the First Bank South West building.

The Awards have been held for nearly fifty years, and the award always goes to a top college football athlete from one of the Amarillo ISD’s schools.

This years nominee’s were Fabian Morales from Caprock, Chris Thorton from Palo Duro, Will Baxter from Tascosa High School, and Max Maxfield from Amarillo High.

The years winner, who plays at Tarleton State University, was Max Maxfield, former Amarillo High Coach Mel Maxfield’s son. Max is currently a Junior for the Texan Riders.

Maxfield voiced his feeling after winning the award saying, “I want to thank my high school coaches, you know for getting me where I want to be. I want to thank my college coaches for continuing to work with me and get better. I want to thank my family for always supporting me through thick and thin, and always standing behind me. It feels amazing, feels amazing.”