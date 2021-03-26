Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps Claim 3rd National Championship in Six Years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KAMR/KCIT) — The Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps secured their third National Championship in six years after defeating the Drury Lady Panthers on Friday, 69-59.

The Game was played at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio and saw the Undefeated Lady Chaps jump up to an early and dominant lead in the 1st half, 32-24.

That being said, The Drury Panthers did not lay down, they came roaring back in the fourth to make it just a 4 point game, but were unable to keep the magic alive as Lubbock Christian proved to be too much.

Leading the way for the Lady Chaps was the 5′ 10″ Nazareth native, and Senior Guard, Allie Schulte who went 9-10 from the line, finished with 18 points, and had 6 rebounds.

The National championship is not only the Lady Chaps third title in six years but is also their second undefeated season with the first coming in 2016.