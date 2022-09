West Plains Head Coach, Adam Cummings and his Junior Linebacker (Mason Gomez) talk about the ‘Boss Bowl’

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Eagles and the West Plain Wolves Football Programs will meet for the first time ever this week for what is being dubbed as the ‘Boss Bowl’.

Canyon Head Coach, Todd Winfrey and his Senior Wide-out & Safety, Hunter Anderson talk about the ‘Boss Bowl’

The game will kick-off on Friday (09-09-22) at Happy State Bank Stadium at 7:00 P.M.