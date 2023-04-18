CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After 13 seasons as The Canadian Head Football coach, Chris Koetting is retiring.

Coach Chris Koetting, in his time at Canadian, lead the Wildcats to 3 State Championships.

The coach’s retirement was announced on Canadian ISD’s Facebook page in a post with a letter attached from Coach Koetting.

The letter read:

After 31 years in public education as a teacher, coach, and athletic director, I have made the very difficult decision to retire at the end of this school year to spend more time with Rosemary, Lauren, Bill, Jack, and my extended family and friends. Over the past year, I have been dealing with a health issue affecting some of my cognitive abilities. After many tests, I still don’t yet have a 100% confirmed diagnosis, but I fear it may be early onset Alzheimer’s disease. While I feel great physically, I believe it is important to spend time with loved ones and enjoy some of the activities I’ve been looking forward to in retirement.

To say it has been an awesome ride would be a huge understatement. I will be forever grateful to the schools and communities who gave me an opportunity to coach their kids, starting in Perryton back in 1992 and then moving on to Lockhart and Hereford before Kyle Lynch called me in 2003 and convinced me to come to Canadian as his offensive coordinator. The memories and relationships from each school will always be dear to my heart. In 13 years as the head coach of the Canadian Wildcats, we achieved an overall record of 164 wins and 25 losses. While I am certainly proud of our success, I don’t want the wins to define me or our program. By far, the most important thing to me on this journey has been the relationships made along the way, with the players, coaches, parents, media, and community members. I am also grateful my own children were able to begin kindergarten and graduate from Canadian High School. They were taught by some of the very best!

I cherish the friendships I have made with fellow coaches in the panhandle and across Texas – in my experience, the coaches who choose to work in our schools are doing so first and foremost to have a positive impact on the lives of kids. The coaches I’ve worked with on staff at Canadian have been nothing short of incredible and are a huge reason for our success. They work for the good of the kids and the overall program they push our kids hard but also love them beyond their status as athletes. I feel certain that our outstanding coaches will continue our program’s winning ways.

I will be forever thankful to the community of Canadian and the parents of the kids I have coached. Thank you for entrusting your most prized possessions to our care. Canadian is truly one of those places that expects their children to be held to high standards and to learn the value of working hard to achieve goals. Your support has been instrumental in creating the culture of success that we enjoy in virtually all our extracurricular and academic programs.

Lastly, I am grateful for the students who have graced our programs through the years and contributed to the legacy that is Canadian Wildcat Football. It fills my heart with joy to watch our players and managers go on to lead positive, productive lives. Nothing makes me happier than hearing from former players about the good things happening in their lives. I always tried to stress the importance of not letting a state championship be the highlight of your life – it’s an awesome feeling and accomplishment, no doubt, but it’s not even close to the importance of being a good husband and father. In that regard, I believe we have been very successful because so many of our kids have become awesome adults, and that makes me prouder than all the victories.

I got into this profession because of the influence my own coaches had on me as a student athlete way back in the day at Panhandle High School. Along with my own dad, those guys were my heroes and I wanted to have the same impact on young lives as they had on me.

Our administrative team lead by Dr. Pulliam and the CISD School Board has always been so supportive of me, teachers, and students of Canadian ISD. I couldn’t have worked for a better group.

As I think back on my career, I am sincerely grateful to have had the opportunity work with so many wonderful kids, coaches, teachers, parents, and community members. Thank you for blessing my life and I hope in some way I have also blessed your life.

-Coach Koetting