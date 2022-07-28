ATTACHED: (PRESS RELEASE FROM GOBUFFSGO.COM)

CANYON, Texas – The West Texas A&M Buffaloes have been tabbed fourth in the 2022 Lone Star Conference Football Preseason Poll announced on Thursday afternoon during the league’s annual Media Day inside of McKinney ISD Stadium and Convention Center in McKinney, Texas.

Sophomore linebacker JT Cavender was named the league’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year as the Midlothian, Texas native started all 11 games in 2021. He registered 108 total tackles (4.5 for loss) to go along with a sack, one interception and a forced fumble. Cavender was named the Lone Star Conference Linebacker of the Year as well as the LSC Defensive Freshman of the Year to go along with All-LSC First Team accolades.

Angelo State picked up 15 of the possible 27 first place votes to sit atop of the poll with 257 points followed by Midwestern State (nine first place, 236), Central Washington (207), West Texas A&M (one first place, 198), UT Permian Basin (two first place, 150), Texas A&M-Kingsville (143), Western Oregon (108), Eastern New Mexico (97), Western New Mexico (57) and Simon Fraser (32).

The season kicks off Thursday, September 1 with 10 LSC teams set to compete in 2022. Each team will play nine conference games to determine the LSC Champion. Central Washington, Simon Fraser, and Western Oregon joined the league as affiliate members in football on July 1, 2022.

The Buffs open their 2021 campaign on Saturday, September 3rd as they welcome the Western Colorado Mountaineers to Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium with kickoff set for 7 p.m. in Canyon.