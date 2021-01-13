Local names leading the way for the Lady Plainsmen

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Frank Phillips Lady Plainsmen Basketball team seems primed and ready to begin their 2021 season, and a few local faces will be leading the way.

Head Coach of the Lady Plainsmen, Eric Rodewald, has done a great job in recruiting local talent. Three of his team’s big names include, Canton Moreno, Kamry Perez, and Aubrey Johnson.

Moreno is a Sophomore Guard this year at Frank Phillips, but is originally from Randall High School and so was her Sophomore teammate, Kamry Perez.

Watch Canton Moreno’s full interview below:

Perez another Sophomore Guard, was originally at Seward County Community College, but when COVID-19 threw a wrench in her basketball plans, Perez was convinced to come and play basketball in Borger by her former Lady Raider teammate, Moreno.

Watch Kamry Perez’ full interview below:

Aubrey Johnson, a Freshman Guard, unlike Moreno and Perez, did not play at Randall High School, however, she is from Amarillo. Johnson spent her high school days hooping for the Tacosa Rebels, so she is very familiar with them, but now their dynamic is that of a family, rather than rivals.

Watch Aubrey Johnson’s full interview below: