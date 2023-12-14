AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunray’s dynamic quarterback Armando Lujan, is 1 of 10 finalists for a chance to be recognized with the 2023 Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year Award presented by Kroger.

According to Dave Campbell’s website, annually Mr. Texas Football is awarded to the most outstanding high school football player in the state.

2023 Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year Finalists include:

ATH Grayson Rigdon, Benjamin

ATH Terry Bussey, Timpson

QB Armando Lujan, Sunray

QB DJ Bailey, DeSoto

QB DJ Lagway, Willis

QB Hauss Hejny, Aledo

QB Kaleb Bailey, Galena Park North Shore

QB Will Hammond, Hutto

WR Micah Hudson, Lake Belton

LB Xavier Atkins, Humble Summer Creek

Lujan can submit his name in history again with this award after a marvelous season, scoring the second-most touchdowns in a season and becoming one of three quarterbacks to throw for over 4,000 yards while also rushing for 1,000 in a season. Previous Texas athletes to win this award include quarterback Kyler Murray (2013-2014, Allen HS), quarterback Johnny Manziel (2010, Kerrville Tivy HS), and running back Johnathan Gray (2011, Aledo HS) to list a few.

Officials said voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 18 and the winner will be announced during the TaxAct Texas Bowl which is scheduled for Dec. 27.

To vote for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year Award visit Dave Campbell’s website.